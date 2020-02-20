Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State guards Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum have been recognized for their abilities as complete student-athletes, as both players have earned Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Thursday.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-March.

The Oregon State duo was among the five players selected from District 8, which encompasses all Division I schools in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The honor is the third Academic All-District award for Pivec, who was also an Academic All-America Second Team selection last season. The guard completed her undergraduate degree in BioHealth Science in three years with a 3.93 GPA and is currently working towards a Master’s in BioChemistry and BioPhysics. Pivec was part of the Oregon State Honors College during her time as an undergraduate and completed a thesis project centered on delivering resources to the homeless. She is also a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic First Team selection.

For her performance on the court, Pivec has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top-20, Cheryl Miller Award Top-10, Naismith Defensive Midseason Team, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. Pivec was named the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Pivec is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and third in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 11 double-doubles this season and is in the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds, and assists.

Slocum has a 3.70 GPA as a Digital Communication Arts major. She was a Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team honoree in 2019 and co-founded the Beavs CARE community service organization along with Pivec.

For her play, Slocum has been named to the Lieberman Award Top-10 and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. She leads the Beavers with 14.7 points per game this season and has a team-best 127 assists on the year.

Overall, Slocum has 484 assists in her collegiate career, good for 20th among active players in the nation, and the highest total by any non-senior. She has posted four career point-assist double-doubles and has gone over 20 points 15 times in her two seasons with the Beavers.

The Beavers will hit the road again this week, as the head to the Bay Area to face No. 4 Stanford on Friday.

OSU Athletics