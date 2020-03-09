Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Monday morning.

Pivec joins Ruth Hamblin, Chelle Flamoe and Juli Coleman as the only players in program history to take Academic All-America honors multiple times in their career. The guard earned Second Team recognition last season and was an Academic All-District selection as a sophomore.

Pivec was selected as the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year last week. The guard completed her undergraduate degree in BioHealth Science in three years with a 3.93 GPA and is currently working towards a Master’s in BioChemistry and BioPhysics. Pivec was part of the Oregon State Honors College during her time as an undergraduate and completed a thesis project centered on delivering resources to the homeless. She is also a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic First Team selection.

For her performance on the court, Pivec has been named to the Wooden Award ballot, the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. The guard was tabbed as the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. is averaging 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season. She set Oregon State’s career rebounding record on Friday. Pivec is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fifth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 14 double-doubles this season and is in the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds, and assists.

For her contributions as a complete student-athlete, Pivec was named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. The senior has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources.

As a team, the Beavers are awaiting the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will take place on Monday, March 16.

Oregon State Athletics