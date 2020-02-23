Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Berkeley, Calif. – Mikayla Pivec notched her 1,000th career rebound, as the No. 15 Oregon State women’s basketball team beat California 76-63 Sunday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for Mik,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “She’s worked so hard and I’m really proud of her. It really speaks to her consistency, giving her full effort every game for four years. This was a good performance and a good win for us. I’ve felt all year long that we have been growing, and that’s continuing. We’ve continued to get better, and I feel good about where we are at. This team has been playing really good basketball, and they should be confident."

Pivec becomes the third player in program history and the 25th in Pac-12 history to reach 1,000 career boards. She now needs one more to move into a tie for second in program history, and 28 to set the Oregon State record. The senior finished the afternoon with 24 points, one short of her career-high, and seven rebounds.

Destiny Slocum tallied 17 points and five assists in the winning effort. Maddie Washington went 5-for-9 from the floor to finish with 10 points and six rebounds, while Taylor Jones recorded 10 points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks. Aleah Goodman netted seven points.

The Beavers shot 50.8 percent from the floor in the game, while holding Cal to 36.7 percent shooting.

With the win, Oregon State is now 20-8 on the year, marking its seventh-straight 20-win campaign.

The teams went back and forth early on, as neither team led by more than three points in the opening period. Cal ended the first up 16-14.

Oregon State scored six-straight points to start the second quarter, to take a four-point lead. The Beavers headed to the break with a 25-24 advantage.

Washington exploded out of the break, as she knocked down four-straight shots to give the Beavers a 35-30 edge at the third-quarter media timeout. Oregon State extended the lead to double-figures late in the frame, on its way to a 52-43 lead heading to the closing period. OSU put up 27 points in the third.

The Beavers stretched the lead to 19 early in the fourth, and never looked back from there, taking the win by 13.

Oregon State will return home next weekend to wrap up the regular season with games against Washington and Washington State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Oregon State Athletics