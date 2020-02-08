Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Mikayla Pivec’s buzzer-beater lifted the No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team to a 64-62 win over No. 19 Arizona State Friday evening at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers trailed by two with three seconds on the clock when Kat Tudor converted a layup. The Sun Devils proceeded to turn the ball over with 0.4 seconds remaining. Pivec took the inbounds to pass in the air and converted at the buzzer to secure the win.

“This was a great win and one we needed,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “ASU came with a great effort. They stayed composed, made us work for everything and hit big shots. It took a big effort to beat them - it took everything we had. We executed and got the stops when we needed to. I can’t give this team enough credit for all of the heart they showed, and to Beaver Nation for having our backs. This is a night no one in that building will ever forget.”

Pivec finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Destiny Slocum tallied 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including a crucial basket to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Junior Aleah Goodman put up 14 points, including eight-straight in an important stretch of the fourth quarter. Freshman Taylor Jones tallied another double-double, going 5-for-10 from the floor on her way to 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Oregon State tallied 32 points in the paint, compared to 14 for ASU. The Beavers also outshot the Sun Devils by a narrow margin, 42.4 percent to 42.1 percent. OSU shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State jumped out to a 12-2 advantage to start the game. Oregon State used a 7-0 run late in the first to get back within four before the Sun Devils ended the period in front 20-13.

ASU went in front by double-figures in the second before the Beavers used six unanswered points to get back within striking distance. The Sun Devils headed to the break ahead 35-30.

Oregon State wasted little time in the second half, tying the score at 35 two minutes into the third quarter. The teams went back-and-forth from there, with ASU heading to the closing frame in front 46-42.

Goodman exploded in the middle part of the fourth quarter, scoring eight consecutive points to level the score. The Beavers took the lead with just under three minutes left, and both teams hit big shots down the stretch. Slocum leveled the score with less than a minute to play before Arizona State responded to retake the lead. Tudor converted a layup with under a second on the clock and then Pivec finished the game from there.

Prior to Friday’s game, Slocum was named to the Midseason Watch List for the Dawn Staley Award. The full list can be found here.

Oregon State will face another ranked opponent on Sunday when No. 12 Arizona visits Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State Athletics