CORVALLIS – Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec was added to the Senior CLASS Award’s list of finalists on Tuesday, the award announced.

Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online here through March 23. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner. The winner will be announced at the Final Four.

Pivec has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. She is the co-founder of Beavs CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone), which aims to bring Oregon State student-athletes together for service initiatives. Pivec has traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of a service trip with Beavers Without Borders, and has volunteered numerous hours with IMPACT for Life, Community Outreach Incorporated, Corvallis Women’s Shelter and the DAM Worth It Campaign.

Pivec is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. She is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics. Pivec earned Academic All-America honors last season and is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic First Team honoree.

On the court, Pivec is the only player in program history to reach the top-10 in points, rebounds and assists. She surpassed the 1,500 career point mark on Sunday, and is the Pac-12’s leader in rebounds this season. Pivec is on the Wooden Award Late Season 20, and is on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Miller Award.

The Beavers will hit the road this week, as they head south to take on USC on Friday.