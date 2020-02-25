Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec added another piece of national recognition on Tuesday, as the guard was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The list of 10 players was announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The finalists for the honor will be released on March 13, with the winner honored on April 4.

Pivec has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top-20, Cheryl Miller Award Top-10, Wade Trophy Midseason Team, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. Pivec was tabbed as the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. is averaging 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Pivec is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fourth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 13 double-doubles this season and is in the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds, and assists. She is one of 20 players in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The senior has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. She is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. Pivec is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics and earned her third Academic All-District honor last week.

The Beavers will return home this week to close out the regular season, as Oregon State hosts Washington and Washington State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Oregon State Athletics