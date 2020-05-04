With the Oregon State women's basketball team focused on looking ahead to the 2020-21 season, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the trio newcomers that Scott Rueck and Co. will add to the roster this offseason.

With the Oregon State women's basketball team shifting to a new era post-Mikayla Pivec, they needed to reload with elite talent to continue their high-level ambitions.

Enter Sasha Goforth.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas native is a five-star recruit and the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to Blue Star Basketball. Per ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings, she's the No. 16 overall player and their No. 4 rated guard for the 2020 signing class.

"I chose Oregon State because of the bond I formed with the coaches during the recruiting process, the great team spirit and family atmosphere, the outstanding fan base, and the opportunity to come in and compete for national championships," Goforth said via press release.

With Destiny Slocum now at Arkansas and Aleah Goodman expected to seize the starting reigns, Goforth figures to see a lot of playing time, perhaps even more so with Slocum no longer in tow. Goforth will join a backcourt that includes herself, Goodman, Jasmine Simmons, Noelle Mannen, & Savannah Samuel.

Quick Hits

- According to ESPN's Dan Olson, Goforth is: "An agile guard that earns respect from the defense with a deep range offensive arsenal; manufactures shots, rises over defenders in mid-range game; superior backcourt size, rebounds, and attacks in uptempo, distributes on the fast break; continues as an elite guard in the class of 2020."

- Goforth averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during her junior season. She led Fayetteville High School to a state title in 2017. Off the floor, she is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society.

- Goforth is a three-time All-Arkansas honoree and was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. She was one of six girls in the nation to earn an invite to the exclusive boys Under Armour SC30 Select Camp and made the state All-Tournament Team twice.