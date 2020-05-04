PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Despite the college football recruiting world turning to a fully digital recruiting landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Oregon State football team has stayed steadfast in their approach.

That approach paid off on Sunday night as four-star (5.8) 2021 safety Will Latu (WA) included Oregon State in his top-11 schools. The Beavers are joined by the likes of Kansas State, Washington, Washington State, Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State, and USC.

The talented 6-foot-2, 220-pound safety has a bevy of Pac-12 foes after his services and that's going to make his recruitment quite tight down the stretch. He's currently ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Washington and the ninth-best safety in the country.

Given the opponents that the Beavers will have to beat out for Latu's services, there's no doubt they have their work cut out for them. Head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. have placed a high priority on keeping local talent local and that notion will be tested in Latu's recruitment.

