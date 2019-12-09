Not a subscriber? Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll, the highest AP ranking in program history.

The Beavers' previous best ranking was No. 5, which the squad reached last week. Oregon State is 8-0 on the season and is one of 15 remaining undefeated teams in Division I. The Beavers are closing in on the best start in program history, which is 10-0 set in 2014-15.

Mikayla Pivec leads the Beavers with an average of 15.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Destiny Slocum is at 14.3 points per game, and Taylor Jones is putting up 13.5 points per contest. Aleah Goodman rounds out four Beavers scoring in double-figures at 11.8 points per game.

Overall, Oregon State has won its first eight contests by an average of 23.8 points. The Beavers have three wins over teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll.

OSU is also a No. 1 seed in Charlie Crème’s latest Bracketology. Check that out here.

The Beavers will remain at home on Saturday when Utah State visits Gill Coliseum. That game will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State Athletics