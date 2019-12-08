Former Portland State OL Korbin Sorensen To Transfer To Oregon State
Oregon State has become a popular destination for transfers and the staff has continued to address positions of need through the portal, this time with the addition of former Portland State offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen.
Sorensen was one of many official visitors over the weekend, and is yet another testament to the coaching staff’s ability to impress players on official visits.
COMMITTED! Let’s ride Beaver Nation!! 🔶⬛️ #BTD pic.twitter.com/swUk4cRHpT— Korbin Sorensen (@KorbinSorensen) December 9, 2019
Sorensen played a massive role in Portland State’s offensive line, appearing in 33 games and earning 3rd Team All-Big Sky and Academic All-Big Sky honors.
At six-foot-six, 305-pounds, Sorensen certainly has the size of a power-five offensive lineman and fits the mold that offensive line coach Jim Michalczim targets.
He will have one season to play at Oregon State.