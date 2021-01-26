BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB: Beavers Cruise Past Huskies 98-68

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – It was snowing outside, but in Gill Coliseum it was raining 3-pointers as the Beavers took down Washington 98-68 Tuesday evening.

“I think this win was just what this group needed,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “The team prepared hard and continued to grind. Washington makes you play a little bit differently, and if you aren’t ready that can impact you. Our team played with grit and toughness. It was fun see the ball move like it did and the team shoot the way it did. This team has a lot of ability and a lot of potential. I was really pleased with the effort and excited for the team.”

Oregon State finished the contest with 18 triples, matching the program record and tying the Pac-12 mark for most in a conference game. The Beavers shot 65.3 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Freshman Sasha Goforth went 8-for-10 from the floor and 6-for-7 from beyond the arc to finish with 23 points. Taya Corosdale went 5-for-6 from the floor to end the day with 16 points, while Ellie Mack finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Talia von Oelhoffen notched her first career double-figure scoring contest, recording 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Aleah Goodman tallied nine points and 10 assists.

The Beavers scored the first seven points on the contest on their way to an early 15-4 lead. After a quarter of play, Oregon State led 25-14.

Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers helped OSU extend the advantage in the second, as the Beavers went up by 20 midway through the frame. Oregon State headed to the intermission in front 54-31 Goforth led the team with 15 first-half points, as the Beavers went 11-for-15 from long range in the first 20 minutes.

The second half featured more of the same, as Oregon State stretched the lead to 30 in the third quarter on its way to the 30-point win.

The Beavers will head to the Rockies on Friday for a matchup with Colorado.

