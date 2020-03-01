Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – The No. 17 Oregon State women’s basketball team took a 73-58 win over Washington State Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers celebrated Senior Day at Gill Coliseum.

“We got the win, which was what you hope for on Senior Day,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “It was really easy to celebrate this phenomenal group of seniors. Their careers have been incredible, and to honor them today was special. They have carried on the legacy of what Oregon State women’s basketball is. You have to give Washington State a lot of credit. They really stepped up today. It took a great effort from us in the second half to create some separation. This was a great day in Gill, and we are thankful to everyone who came to support us.”

Mikayla Pivec celebrated her Senior Day with 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Aleah Goodman continued her hot shooting streak, knocking down six of her 10 shot attempts to finish with 15 points.

Destiny Slocum scored 17 points and dished out five assists to bring her career total to 500. Freshman Taylor Jones tallied 10 points and six rebounds, while Kat Tudor hit a pair of 3-pointers to end the afternoon with six points.

As a team, the Beavers shot 43.3 percent from the floor and held a 36-28 advantage in rebounds.

Pivec, Tudor, Janessa Thropay and Maddie Washington were all honored in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.

The teams traded punches early on, going to the media timeout tied at 12. Goodman knocked down a triple at the first-quarter horn to send the Beavers to the second up 22-16.

Oregon State led by as many as six in the second quarter before Washington State took a 36-35 edge into the intermission.

The Beavers exploded for 14 unanswered points to end the third quarter, turning a two-point deficit into a 56-44 lead heading to the closing frame. OSU controlled the game from there, taking the win by 15.

Oregon State will be the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will take on Washington State Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m.

Oregon State Athletics