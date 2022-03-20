Oregon State WBB: Beavers Advance In WNIT With Win Over Portland

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team advanced to the final 16 of the WNIT with a 74-56 win over Portland Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

“This was a really fun game with a good energy in the crowd,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “Portland is a very good team, and very well coached – we knew this was going to be a 40-minute fight. Our team did a very good job of executing against them. We did a great job of coming in prepared, and then made the plays down the stretch to separate. This was a really good win, and I’m really proud of this group.”

With the victory, the Beavers will now host New Mexico on Thursday in the third round of the WNIT.

Kennedy Brown matched a career-high with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor. The forward filled the stat-sheet with four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a pair of blocks. Jelena Mitrovic had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Taya Corosdale went 6-for-8 from the floor to finish the game with 12 points, six rebounds and a block. Ellie Mack rounded out four Beavers in double-figures with 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. AJ Marotte finished with nine points, while Talia von Oelhoffen had seven points.

Oregon State shot 56.4 percent from the floor in the contest, while holding Portland to 34.9 percent shooting. OSU held a 39-24 advantage in rebounds.

The Beavers hit five of their first nine shots on their way to a 13-9 lead at the game’s first media break. Oregon State led 20-17 after a quarter of play.

OSU extended the lead to double-figures early in the second frame. The Beavers led by as many as 14 in the period, before the Pilots cut the edge to 42-34 heading into the intermission.

Brown went 5-for-7 from the floor to finish the first half with 10 points.

Portland cut the lead to two mid-way through the second quarter, but Oregon State answered with 11 unanswered points to head to the closing period in front 57-44.

The Beavers extended the lead to 18, before going to the game’s final media break in front 66-51. OSU maintained the lead from there to take the win by 18.

Oregon State remains undefeated this season when scoring 70 or more points.

Thursday’s game vs. the Lobos is slated to tip at 7 p.m.

