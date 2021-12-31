Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano Accepts Invite To East-West Shrine Bowl

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano has accepted an invite to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Quitoriano will be the first Beaver to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl since both Gavin Andrews and Treston Decoud played after the 2016 season. Quitoriano is the first OSU tight end to play in the game since Tim Euhus after 2003.

The Salem, Ore., native finished with 19 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He played in 42 games over his Oregon State career, totaling 40 receptions for 512 yards and six scores.

He was named a fourth-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2021 by Phil Steele and honorable mention all-league by the Pac-12’s coaches.

The game is set for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff on Feb. 3 and can be seen live on the NFL Network.

OSU Athletics