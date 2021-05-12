BeaversEdge - Oregon State Showing Interest In Former Auburn DT Jay Hardy

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

According to sources, Oregon State has shown interest in recent Auburn defensive tackle transfer Jay Hardy.

The 6-foot-4, 299-pounder was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Tennessee and the 77th overall prospect in the 2020 class before signing on to play at Auburn. He appeared in one game during the 2020 season for the Tigers before announcing his intention to transfer in early May.

Since announcing his intent via the transfer portal, we're hearing that Hardy has had conversations with several Oregon State staffers and that the Beavs are making a serious push for his services.

Given that the Beavers recently lost Jordan Whittley to the portal and have a sizable need at defensive tackle, Hardy seems like a high-priority OSU target that could be a game-changer on the field.

Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have found great success with the transfer portal over their first few seasons, so look for them to try and roll out the red carpet for Hardy as he'd be a tremendous addition for the team heading into fall camp and the 2021 season.

