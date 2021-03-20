BeaversEdge - Oregon State Set To Open NCAA Tournament vs Florida State

With the Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7) set to take on Florida State (10-8) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup between the Beavers and Seminoles.

- The Beavers are receiving votes in this week's AP Poll

- Over its last 10 games, Oregon State has shot 47.8 percent from the floor, while holding its opponents to 38.0 percent shooting.

- The Beavers have made their seventh-straight NCAA Tournament. Oregon State would have made the NCAA Tournament in eight consecutive years had last season's tournament not been canceled. OSU was slated as a likely top-four seed for the 2020 Tourney.

- Sunday's game will mark Oregon State's first game in the state of Texas since the Beavers beat Baylor in the 2016 Elite Eight in Dallas.

- The Beavers are shooting a blistering 46.0 percent from beyond the arc over their last 10 games and is second in the nation in 3-point percentage.

- Oregon State has won eight of its last 10 games, with three of those victories coming over ranked opponents. Both of OSU's losses during that stretch came against Stanford. The Beavers have three wins over ranked opponents in their last five contests

- The Beavers are 19th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game this season. Oregon State is also 11th nationally in defensive rebounds per game, and 20th in field goal percentage.

- The 2020-21 campaign will snap a streak of seven-straight 20-win seasons for the Beavers. Oregon State notched the 15th 20-win season in program history last season and the eighth in Scott Rueck’s 11 seasons as head coach.

- The Beavers are one of eight teams in the nation to make each of the last four Sweet 16's, joining UConn, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Baylor, Stanford, UCLA, and Mississippi State.