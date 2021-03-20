BeaversEdge - Oregon State Set To Open NCAA Tournament vs Florida State

Oregon State Set To Open NCAA Tournament vs Florida State
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7) set to take on Florida State (10-8) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup between the Beavers and Seminoles.
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
No. 8 Oregon State (11-7) vs No. 9 Florida State (10-8)
4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET)
San Marcos, Texas
TV - ESPN2
Radio - 1240 AM KEJO
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oregon State PROJECTED STARTERS
#1 G Aleah Goodman - 5-foot-9 Sr. - 16.1 points & 4.8 assists per game
#13 G Sasha Goforth - 6-foot-1 Fr. - 11.7 points & 3.7 rebounds
#20 F Ellie Mack - 6-foot-3 Sr. - 7.2 points & 3.7 rebounds
#5 F Taya Corosdale - 6-foot-3 Jr. - 6.1 points & 4.4 rebounds
#44 F/P Taylor Jones - 6-foot-4 So. - 11.9 points & 9.1 rebounds
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Florida State PROJECTED STARTERS
#10 Kourtney Weber - 5-foot-10 - Jr. G - 11.8 points & 3.5 rebounds
#0 G Bianca Jackson - 5-foot-11 Jr. - 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, & 2.9 assists per game
#2 Sammie Puisis - 6-foot-1 - So. G - 7.0 points & 4.6 rebounds
#24 Morgan Jones - 6-foot-2 - Jr. G - 13.3 points & 6.3 rebounds
#32 Valencia Myers - 6-foot-3 - Jr. F - 8.3 points & 5.8 rebounds
Bracket
Quick Hits
- The Beavers are receiving votes in this week's AP Poll
- Over its last 10 games, Oregon State has shot 47.8 percent from the floor, while holding its opponents to 38.0 percent shooting.
- The Beavers have made their seventh-straight NCAA Tournament. Oregon State would have made the NCAA Tournament in eight consecutive years had last season's tournament not been canceled. OSU was slated as a likely top-four seed for the 2020 Tourney.
- Sunday's game will mark Oregon State's first game in the state of Texas since the Beavers beat Baylor in the 2016 Elite Eight in Dallas.
- The Beavers are shooting a blistering 46.0 percent from beyond the arc over their last 10 games and is second in the nation in 3-point percentage.
- Oregon State has won eight of its last 10 games, with three of those victories coming over ranked opponents. Both of OSU's losses during that stretch came against Stanford. The Beavers have three wins over ranked opponents in their last five contests
- The Beavers are 19th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game this season. Oregon State is also 11th nationally in defensive rebounds per game, and 20th in field goal percentage.
- The 2020-21 campaign will snap a streak of seven-straight 20-win seasons for the Beavers. Oregon State notched the 15th 20-win season in program history last season and the eighth in Scott Rueck’s 11 seasons as head coach.
- The Beavers are one of eight teams in the nation to make each of the last four Sweet 16's, joining UConn, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Baylor, Stanford, UCLA, and Mississippi State.
Prediction
Oregon State Defeats Florida State, Advances To Round of 32
-> Scott Rueck's Beavers are peaking at just the right time and that's going to bode well heading into this matchup with Florida State.
Oregon State hasn't lost a game to a team not named Stanford since Jan. 24th and I don't see Florida State breaking that streak in this opening-round matchup.
While the ninth-seeded Seminoles certainly will test the eighth-seeded Beavers, most notably with their guard-centric approach, OSU is the more battle-tested and in-sync team entering the tournament.
The Beavers are playing their best basketball of the season while the Seminoles have been shaky down the stretch, going just 3-3 in their final six games of the season that included a one and done in the ACC Tournament.
The matchup figures to be a good one, but Oregon State is the stronger and deeper team and I like them to beat Florida State and advance to the Round of 32...
----
