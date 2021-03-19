BeaversEdge - Reaction: Beavers Advance To Round of 32 For The First Time In 39 Years

Reaction: Beavers Advance To Round of 32 For The First Time In 39 Years
With the Oregon State men's basketball team continuing its magical late-season surge with an upset win over Tennesse in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the 70-56 win.
Updated Bracket
Social Slant
On to the next 🦫#GoBeavs x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tBv3PwPQ03— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 20, 2021
The final moments... pic.twitter.com/rpHkaByUxo— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 20, 2021
‼️ Congrats on the big win @BeaverMBB! Keep it rolling on Sunday! ‼️#GoBeavs X #BeavsBackBeavs pic.twitter.com/3WXeNGhsRV— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) March 20, 2021
Dam.— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 19, 2021
Not sorry 🤷♂️ https://t.co/d27x0wa9w3
HOW 'BOUT THEM BEAVERS!!! pic.twitter.com/1q97wjPMUP— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 19, 2021
We're sure YOU picked us though, right? https://t.co/4bSVANmXVe— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 19, 2021
This coach. This team. Special. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/qDvaK8LeWH— Zack Lassiter (@ZackLassiter) March 19, 2021
Congrats on the win @BeaverMBB see you Sunday!— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) March 19, 2021
PARTY LIKE IT’S 1982!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021
(12) Oregon State stays hot & locks in its first #MarchMadness W in 39 years by knocking off (5) Tennessee 70-56! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KDMcj8paiv
👀📈 @BeaverMBB has flipped the switch in March pic.twitter.com/pW998Dv4bo— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 19, 2021
Another public service announcement for those that might have missed the @BeaverMBB 1st round win vs Tennessee to begin their March of madness https://t.co/inGnOe8eYZ#damgoodwin Congrats @waynetinkle and staff!— Brent Barry (@Barryathree) March 19, 2021
LETS GOOOOOOOO!! keep it going. keep making history!!! @BeaverMBB— Stephen “Stevie” Thompson Jr. (@stephent_jr) March 19, 2021
----
