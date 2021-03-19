 BeaversEdge - Reaction: Beavers Advance To Round of 32 For The First Time In 39 Years
Reaction: Beavers Advance To Round of 32 For The First Time In 39 Years

Brenden Slaughter
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State men's basketball team continuing its magical late-season surge with an upset win over Tennesse in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the 70-56 win.

MORE: Oregon State Upsets Tennessee 70-56

Updated Bracket 

