With the Oregon State men's basketball team (19-12) set to take on Loyola-Chicago (26-4) in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup between the Beavers and Ramblers.

No. 12 Oregon State (19-12) vs No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (26-4)

- Oregon State has defeated four Top 25 teams (No. 21 Oregon, No. 25 Oregon, No. 23 Colorado, No. 11 Oklahoma State), its most wins over ranked teams in a season since 1979-80.

- In the two NCAA Tournament games, the Beavers are shooting 44.9% (48-for-107) from the field and limiting its opponent to 30.5% (39-for-128).

- Oregon State is shooting 42.1% (45-for-107) from beyond the arc and limiting its opponent to 25.2% (30-for-119) from deep during the current five-game winning streak.

- Ethan Thompson is averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament.

- Warith Alatishe is averaging 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds during the current five-game winning streak.

- Roman Silva is averaging 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots in the two NCAA Tournament games; he averaged 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in the previous 29 games.

- Maurice Calloo is averaging 10.5 points in the two NCAA Tournament games; he averaged 5.2 points in the previous 29 games.

- Oregon State went 5-5 against teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament (all Pac-12 opponents) with wins over Colorado, Oregon (twice), UCLA and USC. The losses came against Colorado (twice), Oregon, UCLA and USC.

- Oregon State has set three NCAA Tournament team records this year: 10 3-point field goals vs. Tennessee; 32 free throws made vs. Oklahoma State; 11 blocked shots vs. Oklahoma State.

- The Oregon State-Loyola Chicago winner will play the winner of No. 2-seed Houston and No. 11-seed Syracuse.

- In the 19 wins, Oregon State is averaging 75.2 points, while shooting 46.8%from the field, 39.1% from beyond the arc and 78.0% from the free throw line with a rebounding margin of +4.8 and assist average of 15.4.

- In the 12 losses, Oregon State is averaging 64.2 points, while shooting 38.9%from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 72.8% from the free throw line with a rebounding margin of -4.7 and assist average of 13.3.

- In seven seasons under Wayne Tinkle, Oregon State is 82-19 (12-2 this sea-son) when leading at halftime and 94-11 (16-2 this season) when leading with five minutes to play.

- Oregon State is 27-1 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80-plus points (6-0 in 2017-18; 7-0 in 2018-19; 10-0 in 2019-20, 4-1 in 2020-21).