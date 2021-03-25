PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After winning the Pac-12 championship, Oregon State and Wayne Tinkle are in the midst of a historic NCAA Tournament run, a run that is sure to be turning the heads of recruits in the 2022 class.

The Beavers currently have one commit in the 2022 class in PG Cruz Davis, and will likely look to add at least one more player to the fold before signing day much later this year.

Below we take a look at remaining targets and where they stand in their recruitment, as well as where the class currently stands.

