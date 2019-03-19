BeaversEdge.com

The class of 2019 wrapped up just a month ago, and the Oregon State coaching staff has turned its full attention to 2020 prospects. We break down Oregon State's top, most realistic targets early in the '20 recruiting cycle.

RELATED: Top 2020 Recruits Nos. 10-7

Note: The list is totally unofficial and while we'd like to think it would reflect the OSU coaching staff's opinion, it may not.