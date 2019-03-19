BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State's Top 2020 Recruits: Nos. 6-4
The class of 2019 wrapped up just a month ago, and the Oregon State coaching staff has turned its full attention to 2020 prospects. We break down Oregon State's top, most realistic targets early in the '20 recruiting cycle.
RELATED: Top 2020 Recruits Nos. 10-7
Note: The list is totally unofficial and while we'd like to think it would reflect the OSU coaching staff's opinion, it may not.
No. 6 - OL Levi Rogers
The Skinny: As I wrote on Monday about Caadyn Stephen, it would be huge for the Beavers to land a strong offensive line prospect early in the process as I don't think OSU has recruited high school O-line recruits very well in the past couple of classes. Rogers has early offers from Arizona State, Cal, Oregon State, USC, and Washington State. He's also receiving interest from Notre Dame and visited there in February. Rogers visited Arizona State this past weekend and saw Oregon State a month ago.
Quotable: "It was a great experience. The coaches were fantastic," Rogers said of his OSU trip. "They were super nice and welcoming. I enjoyed it a lot. (Michalczik) is great; he's such a great guy and great coach too."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news