The Skinny: The Beavers would like to land their 2020 tight end early in the process and call it a day. Overman, a 6-foot-4, 239-pound three-star recruit from Servite H.S., would be a solid get. He holds early offers from Arizona, Colorado, Princeton, UNLV, and Utah State in addition to the offer he landed from the Beavers, which he earned in December. Overman informed BeaversEdge.com that he will be visiting Corvallis on April 5-6.

Quotable: "I'm in a lot of contact with Coach Wozniak," he said. "We try to get on the phone once or twice a week. We catch up and see how things are going. I talk to Coach Pitre, the running backs coach over there."