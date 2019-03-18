Oregon State's Top 2020 Recruits: Nos. 10-7
The class of 2019 wrapped up just a month ago, and the Oregon State coaching staff has turned its full attention to 2020 prospects. We break down Oregon State's top, most realistic targets early in the '20 recruiting cycle.
Note: The list is totally unofficial and while we'd like to think it would reflect the OSU coaching staff's opinion, it may not.
No. 10 - TE Jake Overman
The Skinny: The Beavers would like to land their 2020 tight end early in the process and call it a day. Overman, a 6-foot-4, 239-pound three-star recruit from Servite H.S., would be a solid get. He holds early offers from Arizona, Colorado, Princeton, UNLV, and Utah State in addition to the offer he landed from the Beavers, which he earned in December. Overman informed BeaversEdge.com that he will be visiting Corvallis on April 5-6.
Quotable: "I'm in a lot of contact with Coach Wozniak," he said. "We try to get on the phone once or twice a week. We catch up and see how things are going. I talk to Coach Pitre, the running backs coach over there."
