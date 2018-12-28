Just over a week ago, the Oregon State football team signed 15 players that the Beavers hope will help continue to rebuild the program under now second year head coach Jonathan Smith.

Combine those 15 players with three high-impact transfers who are already on campus (quarterback Tristan Gebbia, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, and linebacker Avery Roberts), one that’s expected in January (linebacker Addison Gumbs), and one graduate transfer (center Nathan Eldridge) and the Beavers put together a class that should make them instantly better and more improved next season.

"I'm extremely high on this class," BeaversEdge.com editor Mike Singer said. "I grade this class as an 'A' for Jonathan Smith.

"If you look at the class in a vacuum, it's ranked just No. 69 in the nation, but that doesn't take into account the five stud transfers they've added. I think all five will help make Oregon State a much better team in 2019. Not only are the transfers excellent, OSU addressed some big needs on the defensive line by adding five new recruits and got their quarterback for the next three years."

Given that defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar’s group was second to last in all of FBS football in terms of total offense allowed in 2018, OSU certainly needed help on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in terms of depth and size along the front seven.

"Adding Gumbs at outside linebacker, Roberts at inside linebacker, and Jordan Whittley at nose tackle, the Beavers bolstered their front seven,” Singer said. “As far as the secondary, the Beavers just need to get healthy. Getting David Morris and Jay Irvine back will be big time. But all around, there are zero reasons why Tibesar's defense shouldn't greatly improve, in my mind."



Oregon State also added more developmental prospects -- prospects who may not contribute right away but can be big time players in the future.

“I'm definitely excited about Cory Stover," said Singer. "He's like a mix of John McCartan and Joah Robinett, but the Beavers plan on using Stover at defensive end, whereas those two are/were outside linebackers for the Beavers. At 6-foot-6, 225-pounds, there's no doubt that Stover is a developmental prospect, but as a homegrown kid, he's sticking around for the long haul and has incredible work ethic. Stover is a perfect example of low ego, high output."

With every recruiting class, there are always players that you feel sure about, and those who are a bit of a boom-or-bust on the field.

This year for the Beavers is no different, as Singer feels that the Beavers have the biggest lock in a high-profile tight end and several question marks about the offensive linemen coming into Corvallis this offseason.

"I think it's a lock that Luke Musgrave will have a successful career at Oregon State. He has the size and athleticism to play right away and can make for an All-Pac-12 performer down the road,” Singer said. “Oregon State also has good looking young tight ends in Isaiah Smalls and Teagan Quitoriano, so I wouldn't be surprised if Oregon State started to rely heavy on those guys as they get older and more physically imposing.

"My biggest question in this class is the offensive line. Rob Vanderlaan, who the Beavers added from the junior college ranks, has a high ceiling, as does Joshua Gray, who will be joining the team in January, but I'm still worried about OSU's long term linemen depth. Coming off of a two-year mission, Josh Bowcut is a big unknown. Adding Eldridge is big time, but it addresses an immediate need, not a long term one."

There’s always players that a particular school feels confident about, but fails to secure on signing day for whatever rhyme or reason.

