BeaversEdge - Oregon State Recruiting News: New Offers in 2022 & 2023, Latest On Lemon

New Offers Out At Bishop Gorman In Class of 2022 & 2023

On Thursday, the Beavers sent out an offer to Las Vegas (NV) safety Zion Branch, who is one of the most highly-touted players already in the 2023 class. Branch boast 29 offers already with the likes of Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, and many more pushing hard early on for his services. Defensive backs coach Blue Adams extended the offer to the four-star recruit. It is still very early in his process, but the Trojans and the Sooners seem to have some steam here.

The same day, rising Bishop Gorman sophomore Kodi DeCambra also added an offer from coach Blue and the Beavs. It's the second offer for the Vegas defensive back, who could end up seeing many more come his way in the near future. Getting in this early could pay dividends for Oregon State as the relationships built early on in recruiting can be the difference maker in the end. Arizona State was the first.

