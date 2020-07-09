BeaversEdge - The Latest On Oregon State Commit Alex Lemon

PROMO: Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Iowa Central CC defensive lineman Alex Lemon has been verbally committed to Oregon State for over a year now. Lemon started as a class of 2020 prospect, but would reclassify to 2021 at the beginning of the year. Many people wondered if that would impact his commitment, but BeaversEdge quickly learned that his plans were to remain committed.

As time passed, things went quiet again up until July 8th, when Lemon received an offer from the University of Arkansas. As always, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus got in touch with Lemon, who is now not entirely sure what his future with Oregon State looks like.

“I would say I have the same level of commitment the coaches have to me," Lemon told BeaversEdge. "I would love to join the dam but if I’m not wanted no hard feelings and I appreciate them for the opportunity.”