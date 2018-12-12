Ticker
Oregon State Recruiting News: JuCo DL lands offer; Bennett a state champ

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
Bennett helps lead Mater Dei to big honors

By defeating St. John Bosco 17-13 on November 23, not only did Evan Bennett and Mater Dei avenge a blowout loss from earlier in the season, they won the 2018 CIF Southern Section in California. But Mater Dei didn't stop there, as this past Saturday, Mater Dei topped De La Salle 35-21 to win a second consecutive CIF State Football Championship. Bennett, an Oregon State commit, recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss against De La Salle. Arizona offered Bennett in early October but he is set to sign with OSU next week.

New JuCo DL offer

Oregon State dished out a new junior college defensive end offer on Tuesday in 6-foot-4, 265-pounder James Rawls.

"I was shocked," Rawls said. "It's definitely a lot to take in right now. I'm definitely looking forward to getting the train rolling and getting on to the next level."

Commits receiving visits

Can you believe that the December National Signing Day is just one week away? With 14 commitments, four transfers, and a couple January enrollees from previous classes, the Beavers only have a few spots left to fill the 2019 class. That's allowed the Beaver coaching staff to visit a lot with their commitments.

In the past few days, TE Luke Musgrave received a visit from tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren; LB Michael Erhart hung out with his future position coach in Trent Bray; and running backs coach Michael Pitre, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar visited with Evan Bennett. And that's just what we found on Twitter.

Preferred walk-on offer to long snapper

With long snapper Connor Kelsey graduating, the Beavers are looking to add a new specialist, and special teams coach Jake Cookus made a visit to Reno, Nevada for a home visit with 6-foot-2, 185-pounder Dylan Black. The Beavers offered Black a preferred walk on spot. Black to an unofficial visit to OSU in November.

{{ article.author_name }}