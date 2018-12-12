BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Recruiting News: JuCo DL lands offer; Bennett a state champ
DON'T MISS: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)
Bennett helps lead Mater Dei to big honors
By defeating St. John Bosco 17-13 on November 23, not only did Evan Bennett and Mater Dei avenge a blowout loss from earlier in the season, they won the 2018 CIF Southern Section in California. But Mater Dei didn't stop there, as this past Saturday, Mater Dei topped De La Salle 35-21 to win a second consecutive CIF State Football Championship. Bennett, an Oregon State commit, recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss against De La Salle. Arizona offered Bennett in early October but he is set to sign with OSU next week.
And the story continues... #ToCorvallis 🏴 pic.twitter.com/9oiYlN6n3H— Evan Bennett (@Evanalanbennett) December 11, 2018
New JuCo DL offer
Oregon State dished out a new junior college defensive end offer on Tuesday in 6-foot-4, 265-pounder James Rawls.
"I was shocked," Rawls said. "It's definitely a lot to take in right now. I'm definitely looking forward to getting the train rolling and getting on to the next level."
Extremely blessed to receive my first D1 offer from the University of Oregon Sate. #GoBeavers Thank you @CoachTibs @LegiSuiaunoa ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HiwNo3hwMV— James Rawls (@Jrawls_52) December 11, 2018
Commits receiving visits
Can you believe that the December National Signing Day is just one week away? With 14 commitments, four transfers, and a couple January enrollees from previous classes, the Beavers only have a few spots left to fill the 2019 class. That's allowed the Beaver coaching staff to visit a lot with their commitments.
In the past few days, TE Luke Musgrave received a visit from tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren; LB Michael Erhart hung out with his future position coach in Trent Bray; and running backs coach Michael Pitre, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar visited with Evan Bennett. And that's just what we found on Twitter.
Awesome home visit with @CoachWozniakTE and @Coach_Lindgren!! The ping-pong rematch will take place! pic.twitter.com/YsY1sbzO3D— Luke Musgrave (@Luke_Musgrave19) December 9, 2018
Can’t wait to play for @Coach_Bray Looking forward to next week📝 pic.twitter.com/2aH01kT8DP— Michael Erhart (@michaelerhart22) December 12, 2018
Another great visit with our OSU fam! Thank you for bringing his NLI for national signing day🧡🖤#gobeavs pic.twitter.com/8tC7eNV7yc— Katina Bennett (@KatinaBennett19) December 12, 2018
Preferred walk-on offer to long snapper
With long snapper Connor Kelsey graduating, the Beavers are looking to add a new specialist, and special teams coach Jake Cookus made a visit to Reno, Nevada for a home visit with 6-foot-2, 185-pounder Dylan Black. The Beavers offered Black a preferred walk on spot. Black to an unofficial visit to OSU in November.
After an amazing home visit yesterday with @JakeCookus . I am very honored to announce I have received an offer to Oregon State University! Go beavs! pic.twitter.com/0TCSepvyYu— Dylan Black (@Dylan_Black4) December 10, 2018