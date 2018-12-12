BeaversEdge.com

By defeating St. John Bosco 17-13 on November 23, not only did Evan Bennett and Mater Dei avenge a blowout loss from earlier in the season, they won the 2018 CIF Southern Section in California. But Mater Dei didn't stop there, as this past Saturday, Mater Dei topped De La Salle 35-21 to win a second consecutive CIF State Football Championship. Bennett, an Oregon State commit, recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss against De La Salle. Arizona offered Bennett in early October but he is set to sign with OSU next week.

"I was shocked," Rawls said. "It's definitely a lot to take in right now. I'm definitely looking forward to getting the train rolling and getting on to the next level."

Extremely blessed to receive my first D1 offer from the University of Oregon Sate. #GoBeavers Thank you @CoachTibs @LegiSuiaunoa ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HiwNo3hwMV

Can you believe that the December National Signing Day is just one week away? With 14 commitments, four transfers, and a couple January enrollees from previous classes, the Beavers only have a few spots left to fill the 2019 class. That's allowed the Beaver coaching staff to visit a lot with their commitments.

In the past few days, TE Luke Musgrave received a visit from tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren; LB Michael Erhart hung out with his future position coach in Trent Bray; and running backs coach Michael Pitre, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar visited with Evan Bennett. And that's just what we found on Twitter.