Beavers offer JuCo DB Alton Julian

Oregon State dished out a new offer to San Mateo (Calif.) College of San Mateo cornerback Alton Julian on Sunday. Julian visited OSU over the weekend. Julian played in seven games last season and recorded nine tackles, three pass break ups, and one interception. The Beavers are the first school to offer the lengthy 6-foot-3, 195-pound defensive back. THE DAM BOARD: New offer - 2020 ATH Alton Julian

After a great visit with the Oregon State staff, I am blessed to say that I have received my first D1 offer from Oregon State 🔶⚫️ #BuildTheDam #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/6tN3PRrKJQ — Alton J. Julian #27 (@TooSmoove0) April 7, 2019

WR Jamir Shepard visiting Oregon State today

In an interview with BeaversEdge.com a couple of weeks ago, Palo Alto (Calif.) wide receiver Jamir Shepard noted that he would visit Oregon State in April. He will be in Corvallis on Monday, as the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder announced the news on his Twitter page on Sunday. His high school quarterback last season was Jackson Chryst, who is a walk-on QB for the Beavers in the class of 2019. "Man, playing with Jackson was unexplainable," Shepard previously said. "Just the way we connected and bonded with each other was so great. He’s a great guy and has a lot of talent." MORE: WR Jamir Shepard will visit Oregon State

HOOPS: New 2019 offer

On the men's hoops front, Oregon State is not done in the class of 2019 as they look to add a late piece from a "play now" type guy. Oregon State offered 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing Trey Wade recently. He signed with UTEP out of high school but ended up going the JuCo route. Wade played 34 games for South Plains Community College in 2018-19 and averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.5% from the floor and 26.9% from behind the arc. Wade also has offers from the likes of Florida, Wichita State, East Carolina, and others. THE DAM BOARD: New offer - 2019 G/F Trey Wade

RB Isaac Hurtado talks recruitment, Oregon State

Oregon State, San Jose State, and Washington State offered 2020 athlete Isaac Hurtado from Cypress (Calif.) last May. He's landed an offer from Colorado since then, bringing his offer total to four. Hurtado is quiet on Twitter, totaling just nine tweets in the past 11 months, as he likes his play on the field to do the talking. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is being recruited by Oregon State at running back and has talked with the Beavers here and there over the past several months. "I've talked to their coach a few times since then. I've kept in contact with them," Hurtado said. Continue reading here

Oregon State first to offer Tanuvasa, visiting in April