BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State first to offer Tanuvasa, visiting in April
Mission Viejo (Calif.) defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa finished his junior season without a scholarship offer. His patience paid off as his first offer came on February 5, and several more offered ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news