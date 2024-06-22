Oregon State fans who follow along here at BeaversEdge the last few days will likely have noticed our stories on Oregon State quarterback target Jaron Sagapolutele who has been taking part at this year's Elite 11 in Los Angeles.

On Friday afternoon, the Elite 11 released their 2024 Elite 11 quarterbacks, the top 11 performers out of the nearly two dozen quarterbacks taking part in the event. Among the 2024 Elite 11 was Sagapolutele.

The Ewa Beach (HI) quarterback impressed throughout the week including Rivals' national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and Marshall Levenson, who said Sagapolutele was the most underrated and under recruited prospect at the event.

"Maybe it’s because he’s from Hawaii and he’s not as exposed nationally as other quarterbacks. Maybe some programs are taking a pass on a lefty. Maybe it’s because Sagapolutele hasn’t done the camp and 7on7 scene for years.

But the Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell three-star can not only hang with the best quarterbacks in the class but he might be one of them. Sagapolutele was great the first night and had a strong showing during the pro day portion.

If Cal, Boise State, Oregon State and Utah State are the frontrunners, some team is getting a steal."

Sagapolutele is on campus at Cal this weekend. He visited Oregon State earlier this month where the Beaver set a high bar. He also has visited Utah State and Boise State as well.