BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Pre-Week 1

Quarterback

Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String -> Just a year removed from starting for the Oregon State Beavers, quarterback Jake Luton finds himself in a great situation as he's set to backup Jags' starting QB Gardner Minshew II. Injuries and ineffective play happen at the QB spot all the time in the NFL, so I'd say there's a good chance we see what Luton is made of early on. Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad -> Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl Ring, Matt Moore is back with the Chiefs, but is currently on the practice squad as Chad Henne was named Patrick Mahomes' backup. It's unclear what the Chiefs' plan is at QB behind Mahomes, but knowing they've got one of the most veteran presences in the league in Moore, he'll likely stick throughout the year. Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> Mannion is set to be Kirk Cousins' backup in Minnesota. Mannion hasn't gotten a ton of playing time outside of end of season games to show what he can do, but it's clear Minnesota likes him behind Cousins, so, like Moore & Luton, Mannion will be in the wings if necessary.

Running Back

Ryan Nall - Chicago Bears - Third String -> With the Bears having some injuries in the backfield to start the season, this could be the year we see Nall get an opportunity to make a name for himself. He finds himself third-string to open the season and could see some goal-line work with his massive frame and knack for being hard to bring down. Artavis Pierce - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> Unlike his teammate Nall, Pierce didn't make the active roster in Chicago but was signed to the practice squad. Pierce has potential written all over him as far as being a third-down back goes in the NFL, but he'll have to earn his way up the depth chart.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans - First String -> After being traded from Los Angeles in the offseason, Cooks will be looking to get his career back on track with the Houston Texans. After having four straight seasons of reaching 1,000 yards receiving, Cooks finished last season with his lowest-yardage total since his rookie season. He's dealt with numerous concussions (five total, four since 2018), but hopes all that is behind him as he looks to develop new chemistry with Deshaun Watson. Isaiah Hodgins - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> After looking solid throughout training camp, Hodgins was placed on short-term IR as he's currently dealing with a shoulder issue. Hodgins had impressed some of the veteran receivers in fall camp, so it'll be interesting to watch his status over the next few weeks. Victor Bolden Jr. - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Bolden finds himself on the Detriot Lions practice squad to start the 2020 season. Bolden has bounced around a bit since entering the league in 2017, but perhaps has found a home in Detroit as this will be his second rodeo with the Lions.

Tight End

Noah Togiai - Indianapolis Colts - Second String -> After being released by Philladephia right before the roster-trim deadline, Togiai found a new home in Indianapolis as the Colts saw him as a key asset to their tight end room. Togiai is currently listed as a co-starter at second-string tight end, backing up starter Jack Doyle with fellow tight end Mo Allie Cox. With how much Phillip Rivers likes to get tight ends involved, there's a good chance this was a perfect landing spot for Togiai where he'll be able to get valuable experience in his rookie season.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String -> From walk-on to NFL starter, Remmers' journey has been the type of story-book tale that you share for years to come. Remmers has been more than solid throughout his NFL career and he currently finds himself as the top offensive line reserve for the Super Bowl Champs. Sean Harlow - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> After being waived by the Falcons on Sept. 5th, the Falcons re-signed Harlow to their practice squad. Atlanta drafted Harlow back in 2017, there's clearly some chemistry between both sides and Harlow could be an injury or two away from being back on the active depth chart. Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After becoming a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft at the hands of the Vikings, Brandel finds himself on the practice squad entering the start of the year. Minnesota is really high on what Brandel brings as a run-blocker, so it'll be a matter of time before he's on the active roster. Josh Andrews - New York Jets - Second String -> Andrews will be on the active Jets' roster to start the year as he's penciled in to be one of the top reserves for New York. Andrews has bounced around since entering the league undrafted in 2014, but, he sports a Super Bowl Ring and has carved out a nice role in the league. Isaac Seumalo - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> The lone Oregon State offensive lineman who is penciled in to be a day one starter, Seumalo has carved out a nice niche for himself in Philly and is a crucial piece to their up-front success. Seumalo is one of the most versatile offensive linemen there is with his ability to play multiple positions, so he'll be a valued member of the league for many seasons to come.

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> After spending the first years of his career with the Chiefs, last season was the first in Pittsburgh for Nelson. He's entering the second year of a three-year, 25.5 million dollar contract the Steelers gave him to come over from Kansas City. He's consistently been a solid performer wherever he has been, so there's no reason to think his production will dip. He'll team up with teammate Joe Haden to form a fearsome duo in the Steel City... Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Arguably one of the most effective, yet underrated safeties in the game, Poyer could help lead the Bills to postseason success for the first time in recent memory this season. Poyer has had to work for everything in the NFL, but is a crucial piece to Buffalo's defensive scheme. There's ample reason to think this will be Poyer's most productive year in the NFL as the Bills are on the cusp of being a team that could make some real noise. Poyer signed a two-year extension with the Bills earlier this year, so he'll be an anchor in their secondary for the foreseeable future.

Punter