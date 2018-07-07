Oregon State Position Analysis: Running Backs
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith now in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.
Today, we continue on the offensive side with the running backs.
Who's Gone
Ryan Nall - Declared for NFL Draft
Thomas Tyner - Graduation
Trevorris Johnson - Graduation
Who's Back
Artavis Pierce, Jr.
Calvin Tyler, So.
BJ Baylor, Rs-Fr.
Hunter Mattison, So.
Who's Coming In?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news