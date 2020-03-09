Hood River (OR) offensive lineman Henry Buckles has been waiting to get an Oregon State offer for some time. Buckles has been on campus multiple times and it has been a dream to get the opportunity to play for the Beavers.

After a weekend visit to Corvallis, that dream came true.

"It's a dream come true to get an opportunity to be able to play in my home state," Buckles said. "It is close to home and I love the Pacific northwest. "

