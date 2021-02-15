BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

With the Oregon State men's basketball team dropping all three of its road games this past weekend and the OSU women's basketball team falling to Stanford in its lone home contest, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on both squads as they'll be looking to bounce back this week...

Following a home sweep of the Washington schools to start February, the Oregon State men's basketball team was playing good basketball heading into road matchups against Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State this past week.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, all that positive momentum came screeching to a hault as the week on the road was brutal. It started with a doozy of a loss to Colorado and was followed by tough defeats to Arizona and Arizona State, which were both winnable games.

While the 79-48 loss to Colorado last Monday could likely be attributed to having to play and travel to altitude on short rest, the losses to UA & ASU particularly sting because both games were within the Beavers' grasp.

Whether it be against Arizona where the shots weren't falling and foul-trouble became an issue or against ASU where a slow start and turnovers proved too much to overcome, there was a regression this week and it's disappointing to see after it looked like everything was starting to come together for Wayne Tinkle's group.

Up next, the Beavers return home to the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum for matchups against Utah and Colorado. With the team two games behind .500 in Pac-12 play, this home slate is crucial to keeping pace in the standings and giving themselves a shot to be in the upper half of the standings by the conclusion of the conference season.

