BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Can't Overcome Sun Devils, Fall 75-73

After Oregon State narrowly edged Arizona State 80-79 back on Jan. 16th at Gill Coliseum, the Sun Devils returned the favor on their home floor Sunday night, inching past the Beavers 75-73.

The Beavers (10-10, 6-8 Pac-12) saw their losing streak slip to three games as they started slow against the Sun Devils and couldn't quite overcome as they never led.

Despite trailing 41-31 at the break, the Beavers battled in the second half as they outscored ASU 42-34 and came within an earshot of being able to seize the contest in the late stages as they had the score tied twice in the closing minutes.

Remy Martin hit a go-ahead three-pointer with the score tied at 68 apiece and ASU never trailed from there as they were able to close the deal.

Ethan Thompson led the way for the Beavers with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Jarod Lucas added 15 points and five boards. Warith Alatishe added 10 rebounds and six points.

Turnovers may have been the turning point in the loss as Sun Devils turned 15 OSU turnovers into 26 points... ASU also led in fast-break points 18-0...

Following the tough week on the road that saw the Beavers go 0-3 with losses to Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State, the Beavers return to the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum for matchups with Utah and Colorado on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

OSU is 9-4 at home this season...