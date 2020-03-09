Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle was selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Kylor Kelley was picked for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team on Monday, as selected by a vote of the 12 conference coaches.

Tinkle is the first Oregon State player to be a three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection since Gary Payton (1988, 1989, 1990). A.C. Green, Charlie Sitton, and Steve Johnson are the other Beavers to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors three times.

One of the best all-around players in Oregon State history, Tinkle will become the only player in program history to finish his career in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.

He recently passed Gary Payton as the all-time leading scorer in Oregon State history and will soon pass A.C. Green to finish second on the program’s career rebounding list. Tinkle also holds the Oregon State records for career free throws made, consecutive free throws made and consecutive games scoring in double figures at 95 and counting.

Kelley was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team for the second straight year. He joins Gary Payton II, Eric Moreland, and Jared Cunningham as Oregon State players to be a two-time selection.

In just two years at Oregon State, Kelley has set the program records for career blocked shots, single-season blocked shots, blocked shots in a game, consecutive games with multiple blocked shots and consecutive games with a blocked shot.

His career field goal percentage of 62.1 percent is the second-best in Oregon State history, trailing only Steve Johnson.

It’s the 12th straight year an Oregon State player has earned All-Pac-12 recognition. The Beavers now have 41 All-Pac-12 selections since 1979.