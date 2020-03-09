Oregon State MBB: Tres Tinkle, Kylor Kelley Earn Pac-12 Honors
Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle was selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Kylor Kelley was picked for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team on Monday, as selected by a vote of the 12 conference coaches.
Tinkle is the first Oregon State player to be a three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection since Gary Payton (1988, 1989, 1990). A.C. Green, Charlie Sitton, and Steve Johnson are the other Beavers to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors three times.
One of the best all-around players in Oregon State history, Tinkle will become the only player in program history to finish his career in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.
He recently passed Gary Payton as the all-time leading scorer in Oregon State history and will soon pass A.C. Green to finish second on the program’s career rebounding list. Tinkle also holds the Oregon State records for career free throws made, consecutive free throws made and consecutive games scoring in double figures at 95 and counting.
Kelley was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team for the second straight year. He joins Gary Payton II, Eric Moreland, and Jared Cunningham as Oregon State players to be a two-time selection.
In just two years at Oregon State, Kelley has set the program records for career blocked shots, single-season blocked shots, blocked shots in a game, consecutive games with multiple blocked shots and consecutive games with a blocked shot.
His career field goal percentage of 62.1 percent is the second-best in Oregon State history, trailing only Steve Johnson.
It’s the 12th straight year an Oregon State player has earned All-Pac-12 recognition. The Beavers now have 41 All-Pac-12 selections since 1979.
Oregon State Players to Earn All-Pac-12 Honors
From 1979 to present.
1979 — Steve Johnson
1980 — Ray Blume
1980 — Steve Johnson
1981 — Ray Blume
1981 — Steve Johnson
1981 — Mark Radford
1982 — Lester Conner
1982 — Charlie Sitton
1983 — A.C. Green
1983 — Charlie Sitton
1984 — A.C. Green
1984 — Charlie Sitton
1985 — A.C. Green
1986 — Jose Ortiz
1987 — Jose Ortiz
1988 — Gary Payton
1989 — Gary Payton
1990 — Gary Payton
1991 — Teo Alibegovic
1992 — Scott Haskin
1993 — Scott Haskin
1995 — Brent Barry
1999 — Deaundra Tanner
2003 — Philip Ricci
2004 — David Lucas
2005 — David Lucas
2009 — Calvin Haynes (hm)
2009 — Roeland Schaftenaar (hm)
2010 — Calvin Haynes (2nd)
2010 — Roeland Schaftenaar (hm)
2011 — Jared Cunningham (2nd)
2012 — Jared Cunningham
2013 — Roberto Nelson (hm)
2014 — Roberto Nelson (2nd)
2015 — Gary Payton II
2016 — Gary Payton II
2017 — Drew Eubanks (hm)
2018 — Tres Tinkle
2019 — Tres Tinkle
2019 — Stephen Thompson Jr. (2nd)
2020 — Tres Tinkle
Oregon State Players to be selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team
From 2008 to present.
2010 — Seth Tarver
2011 — Jared Cunningham
2012 — Jared Cunningham
2013 — Eric Moreland (hm)
2014 — Eric Moreland (hm)
2015 — Gary Payton II
2016 — Gary Payton II
2019 — Kylor Kelley
2020 — Kylor Kelley
Oregon State Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.