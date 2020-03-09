News More News
Oregon State MBB: Tres Tinkle, Kylor Kelley Earn Pac-12 Honors

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle was selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Kylor Kelley was picked for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team on Monday, as selected by a vote of the 12 conference coaches.

Tinkle is the first Oregon State player to be a three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection since Gary Payton (1988, 1989, 1990). A.C. Green, Charlie Sitton, and Steve Johnson are the other Beavers to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors three times.

One of the best all-around players in Oregon State history, Tinkle will become the only player in program history to finish his career in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.

He recently passed Gary Payton as the all-time leading scorer in Oregon State history and will soon pass A.C. Green to finish second on the program’s career rebounding list. Tinkle also holds the Oregon State records for career free throws made, consecutive free throws made and consecutive games scoring in double figures at 95 and counting.

Kelley was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team for the second straight year. He joins Gary Payton II, Eric Moreland, and Jared Cunningham as Oregon State players to be a two-time selection.

In just two years at Oregon State, Kelley has set the program records for career blocked shots, single-season blocked shots, blocked shots in a game, consecutive games with multiple blocked shots and consecutive games with a blocked shot.

His career field goal percentage of 62.1 percent is the second-best in Oregon State history, trailing only Steve Johnson.

It’s the 12th straight year an Oregon State player has earned All-Pac-12 recognition. The Beavers now have 41 All-Pac-12 selections since 1979.

Oregon State Players to Earn All-Pac-12 Honors

From 1979 to present.

1979 — Steve Johnson

1980 — Ray Blume

1980 — Steve Johnson

1981 — Ray Blume

1981 — Steve Johnson

1981 — Mark Radford

1982 — Lester Conner

1982 — Charlie Sitton

1983 — A.C. Green

1983 — Charlie Sitton

1984 — A.C. Green

1984 — Charlie Sitton

1985 — A.C. Green

1986 — Jose Ortiz

1987 — Jose Ortiz

1988 — Gary Payton

1989 — Gary Payton

1990 — Gary Payton

1991 — Teo Alibegovic

1992 — Scott Haskin

1993 — Scott Haskin

1995 — Brent Barry

1999 — Deaundra Tanner

2003 — Philip Ricci

2004 — David Lucas

2005 — David Lucas

2009 — Calvin Haynes (hm)

2009 — Roeland Schaftenaar (hm)

2010 — Calvin Haynes (2nd)

2010 — Roeland Schaftenaar (hm)

2011 — Jared Cunningham (2nd)

2012 — Jared Cunningham

2013 — Roberto Nelson (hm)

2014 — Roberto Nelson (2nd)

2015 — Gary Payton II

2016 — Gary Payton II

2017 — Drew Eubanks (hm)

2018 — Tres Tinkle

2019 — Tres Tinkle

2019 — Stephen Thompson Jr. (2nd)

2020 — Tres Tinkle

Oregon State Players to be selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team

From 2008 to present.

2010 — Seth Tarver

2011 — Jared Cunningham

2012 — Jared Cunningham

2013 — Eric Moreland (hm)

2014 — Eric Moreland (hm)

2015 — Gary Payton II

2016 — Gary Payton II

2019 — Kylor Kelley

2020 — Kylor Kelley

