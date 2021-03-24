BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB: Sneak Peek At Loyola-Chicago

With the 12th-seeded Oregon State men's basketball team (19-12) set to take on eighth-seeded Loyola-Chicago (26-4) in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a sneak peek at the Ramblers...

No. 8 Seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (26-4, 16-2 MVC)

Head coach - Porter Moser (293-241 overall, 188-140 at Loyola-Chicago)

NCAA History - 7th Appearance All-Time (15-5 overall)

SOS - 126th

NET Ranking - 10th

PPG: 71.5 (163rd nationally)

PPG Allowed: 55.8 (1st)

Series History vs OSU: Loyola won the only previous meeting between the teams, capturing a 31-19 decision in Chicago on December 31, 1927.

Last Five Games: 5-0

3/21 - Defeated No. 1 seed Illinois 71-58 in Round of 32

3/19 - Defeated No. 9 seed Georgia Tech 71-60

3/7 - Win vs Drake 75-65 in Missouri Valley Championship

3/6 - Win vs Indiana State 65-49 in MVC Semifinal

3/5 - Win vs South Illinois 73-49 in MVC Quarterfinal

5 Names To WATCH

#4 G Braden Norris - 6-foot, 180-pound So. - 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, & 3.1 assists

#5 G Keith Clemons - 6-foot-1, 180-pound Sr. - 7.5 points & 1.5 rebounds

#1 G Lucas Williamson- 6-foot-4, 205-pound Sr. - 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, & 2.1 assists

#30 F Aher Uguak - 6-foot-7, 225-pound Sr. - 7.2 points & 4.0 rebounds

#25 F Cameron Krutwig - 6-foot-9, 255-pound Sr. - 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, & 2.9 assists