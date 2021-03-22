Four-star DE Jadon Scarlett Talks Oregon State, Recruitment
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!Oregon State has been working hard to build a pipeline to Texas under Jonathan Smith, and one of the targets from the state in this years class is F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news