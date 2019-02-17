BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Stephen Thompson Jr. had 22 points and Oregon State swept the Civil War series for the first time in nine seasons with a 72-57 victory over Oregon on Saturday night.

Tres Tinkle got off to a slow start but added 13 points and seven assists for the Beavers (16-8, 8-4 Pac-12). With the win Oregon State matched its best overall record through 24 games since coach Wayne Tinkle's first season in 2014-15.

Louis King had 20 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (15-10, 6-6), which snapped a two-game win streak. Oregon was hurt by 18 turnovers.

Oregon State won the first game of the annual rivalry series, 77-72, in Eugene to open Pac-12 play on Jan. 5. The Beavers had not swept the Ducks since the 2009-10 season.

Oregon State trailed for the entire first half, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Tres Tinkle and Thompson gave the Beavers a 56-46 lead with 5:48 to play. Oregon State went on to lead by as many as 17 points down the stretch.

The win also gave the Beavers their best mark in Pac-12 through 12 games since they went 11-1 in the 1989-90 season.

Kenny Wooten, still wearing a facemask because of a broken jaw earlier this season, missed a practice this week because of the flu but started for the Ducks. Wooten matched his career high with seven blocks in Oregon's 69-46 victory at Stanford last Sunday. He finished with four points, and no blocks, in 28 minutes against the Beavers.

Oregon State was coming off a 79-71 victory at California last Saturday.

King had eight points as Oregon built a 12-6 lead to start the game. The Ducks extended the lead to 17-10 with Victor Bailey Jr.'s 3-pointer.

The Beavers got within 17-16 after Gligorije Rakocevic's dunk, but King answered with a 3-pointer.

Tinkle, who went into the game leading the Pac-12 with an average of 21.2 points a game, did not have a field goal in the first half until a 3-pointer that closed the Beavers within 28-25 with just under two minutes to go.

Tinkle added a layup to pull Oregon State within a point and the Beavers went into the break trailing 28-27. King led all scorers at the half with 11 points for Oregon.

Thompson opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a free throw to give the Beavers the lead. Tinkle's layup extended it to 36-28.

Paul White hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and King added a free throw to get the Ducks within 38-36. King's 3 put Oregon the briefly in front, 42-40, but Thompson made a 3 on the other end to give the lead back to the Beavers, and Alfred Hollins padded it with another.

Payton Pritchard was coming off back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his Oregon career. But he didn't make his first field goal until late in the second half, finishing with four points and seven assists.

Beavers: The school sold out its 2,133 student tickets for the game, a new record. ... Tinkle needed 13 points in the game to reach 1,500 for his career.

THE SERIES: It was the 352nd meeting between the in-state rivals, an ongoing NCAA record that dates to 1903. The Beavers hold a 188-163 advantage. The teams split the series last season.

The Beavers visit UCLA on Thursday night.