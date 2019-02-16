BeaversEdge.com

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Both Adley Rutschman and Beau Philip homered and Bryce Fehmel allowed one hit over eight innings to send Oregon State to a 9-3 win over Gonzaga Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Rutschman hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Philip followed with a three-run blast in the seventh to send the Beavers to their second win in Surprise.

Both long balls were in support of Fehmel, who made his first start of the season. The righty allowed a solo home run to Ryan Sullivan in the second, then settled down and allowed just two more runners via a fielding error and fielder’s choice, but of which came in the fourth inning. He won his 27th career game, moving him into a tie for eighth most all-time at Oregon State.

Alex McGarry, who now has four hits and five runs batted in on the year, singled home a pair in the Beavers’ three-run fourth, which pushed OSU ahead for good. He also drove in a run on another single during the team’s three-run sixth.

McGarry and Philip both led Oregon State with three hits apiece.

Next Up

Oregon State meets up with Minnesota Sunday in a matchup featuring 2018 Super Regional opponents. First pitch at Surprise Stadium is slated for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

McGarry On The Year

Gonzaga was finally able to solve Alex McGarry, who started in the sixth spot of the lineup at designated hitter. The redshirt sophomore opened his career with a two-run single on Friday, then singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings Saturday before grounding out in the seventh.

Runners On Base

Oregon State was 6-for-12 with runners on base in Saturday’s win, including 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Three of the team’s nine RBI came with two outs.

Good Set Of Eyes

Tyler Malone has been patient at the plate over the first two games. The junior walked twice on Saturday to bring his season total to five on the year. He’s also 2-for-4 on the year and has scored three runs. Additionally, making his first two career appearances in right, he’s made two fantastic plays; a diving catch on Friday and a grab at the fence in right on Saturday.

Scoring Runs Late

Nine of Oregon State’s 15 runs scored on the year have come in the final three innings, including six in the seventh. Three of those in the seventh are courtesy of Beau Philip’s first career home run.

Click here for the game's box score