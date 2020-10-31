BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Saturday Notebook

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up week three of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the Beavs in this in-depth notebook as they begin to turn their attention towards Washington State.

With the Oregon State football team now winding downfall camp and entering Washington State prep mode, the Beavers are rearing to get the season underway.

After having an offseason that was chock-full of uncertainty in the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the season is nearly upon the Beavers and their confidence is at an all-time high during the Jonathan Smith era.

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who was named starting QB, noted that this group has been working tirelessly this offseason and that he's ready to see the results come together on gamedays.

"For us, we know we have a great coaching staff and have been putting the work in," Gebbia said. "The beautiful thing about college football is that anyone can win on any given Saturday anybody can win or lose. Every game is a stepping stone and if we do things the right way we'll be where we want to be."

Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, who was named a captain for the first time earlier this week, says the team has the confidence to win every single time they take the field.



"We believe that we can win every game that we strap on the pads and play," Hodgins said. "That's the confidence we play with and the belief factor is definetly there. I'd say 10 out of 10."

Smith, who has been a part of some special football seasons both as his time as a player and as a coach, knows that there are going to be several keys to Oregon State having a successful season even if their confidence is high.

"You've got to be playing your best football at the end of the year if you want to have a special season," Smith said. "Health is going to be huge in a shortened season and we've got to be able to play team football. The response, offense to defense, and defense to offense. We have to be playing great team football week in and week out."