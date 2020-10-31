BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Saturday Notebook

Oregon State Football: Saturday Notebook
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up week three of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the Beavs in this in-depth notebook as they begin to turn their attention towards Washington State.
MORE: Tristan Gebbia Named Starting QB | WATCH: Smith, Gebbia, Hughes-Murray, Grant, & Hodgins Wrap Up Week 3
Beavers' Confidence Soaring
With the Oregon State football team now winding downfall camp and entering Washington State prep mode, the Beavers are rearing to get the season underway.
After having an offseason that was chock-full of uncertainty in the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the season is nearly upon the Beavers and their confidence is at an all-time high during the Jonathan Smith era.
Quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who was named starting QB, noted that this group has been working tirelessly this offseason and that he's ready to see the results come together on gamedays.
"For us, we know we have a great coaching staff and have been putting the work in," Gebbia said. "The beautiful thing about college football is that anyone can win on any given Saturday anybody can win or lose. Every game is a stepping stone and if we do things the right way we'll be where we want to be."
Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, who was named a captain for the first time earlier this week, says the team has the confidence to win every single time they take the field.
"We believe that we can win every game that we strap on the pads and play," Hodgins said. "That's the confidence we play with and the belief factor is definetly there. I'd say 10 out of 10."
Smith, who has been a part of some special football seasons both as his time as a player and as a coach, knows that there are going to be several keys to Oregon State having a successful season even if their confidence is high.
"You've got to be playing your best football at the end of the year if you want to have a special season," Smith said. "Health is going to be huge in a shortened season and we've got to be able to play team football. The response, offense to defense, and defense to offense. We have to be playing great team football week in and week out."
O-Line Yet To Be Finalized
With a week to go until Oregon State's home-opener against Washington State, the Beavers are still finalizing all the details on the offensive line.
The Beavers have been heavy on the rotations throughout fall camp as offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has always let the competition run 'till the very end.
Despite having a rough idea of what the offensive line is going to look like, Smith says that there are still some spots up for grabs as they feel that they've got seven or eight capable starters.
"It's still up for grabs and I need to talk with Jim again because we feel like we've got seven or eight guys that can start," Smith said. "We're still trying to find the best five because we're still not sure what group fits best together."
With Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper being the two near-locks at left and right tackle respectively, it'll be interesting to see who lands the center and guard spots for the Beavers out of the group that includes Nathan Eldridge, Nous Koubounam, Korbin Sorensen, Keli'i Montibon, and Jake Levengood.
Injury/Eligibility Updates
As far as injuries heading into the first game go, the Beavers are in a pretty good spot outside of a couple of guys.
Smith said that he's not sure whether or not outside linebacker Addison Gumbs will be able to go as he's still nursing a hamstring injury. The same hamstring injury applies to David Morris as well, but Smith is more optimistic he'll be ready by next Saturday.
Defensive lineman Evan Bennett, who had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, returned to practice today and was full go per Smith.
As far as the status' of transfers Trey Lowe and Tre'Shaun Harrison, Smith said the Beavers are still in back and forth communication with the NCAA. He noted it's been months of back and forth between the parties. Smith said he's hopeful to get a resolution soon but doesn't want to say anything is final just yet.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.