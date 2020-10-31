BeaversEdge - WATCH: Smith, Gebbia, Hughes-Murray, Hodgins, & Grant Wrap Up Week 3

WATCH: Smith, Gebbia, Hughes-Murray, Hodgins, & Grant Wrap Up Week 3
Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, defensive back Jaydon Grant, and defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins as the quintet wraps up week three of fall camp.
