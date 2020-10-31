 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Smith, Gebbia, Hughes-Murray, Hodgins, & Grant Wrap Up Week 3
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-31 15:43:26 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Smith, Gebbia, Hughes-Murray, Hodgins, & Grant Wrap Up Week 3

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, defensive back Jaydon Grant, and defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins as the quintet wraps up week three of fall camp.

MORE: Tristan Gebbia Named Starting QB

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}