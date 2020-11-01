BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Quotes of the Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Tristan Gebbia on team captains; leadership

I've got three guys around me who are amazing," Gebbia said. "We had about 20 guys all get captain votes, so we're not short on leadership and we're hungry. The best way to lead will be serving everyone and caring deeply about our jobs and responsibilities."

Jaydon Grant on defenses' potential

"We certainly believe in ourselves as a defense. We're just scratching the surface because we've still got a long way to go and have so much we can still improve on. That's our mindset everyday single day is to be ready to work, not make the same mistakes twice, and get better every day."

Champ Flemings on Oregon State's improved secondary

"The secondary has improved a great deal. We've just got a lot of guys getting more comfortable in the system. You can tell that there's a greater level of comfortability and they understand the scheme at a much higher level. Because of that, they're able to play faster and that's been great to see."

Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins on keeping in touch with Isaiah

"I talk to him a few times a week, but we don't talk too much about football. He just had his son, so we've been talking about his son, the family, and how he's been doing up in Buffalo. Just being brothers."

Offensive coordinator Lindgren on tight ends Teagan Quitoriano & Luke Musgrave

"Teagan is further along in the run game and he's an elite blocker at the line of scrimmage. He's a big physical guy and he's really improved his route-running and hands."

"With Luke, it's just his speed. We want to split him out wide and let him run by some guys. He's getting better at finding holes in the coverage. He's made a lot of strides in the run-block game this offseason and he's really grown. I feel really good about those two guys."