Four Beavers Recognized in Preseason Pac-12 Honors

LOS ANGELES – Inside linebacker Avery Roberts and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge have been named preseason All-Pac-12, while defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and offensive lineman Joshua Gray are honorable mention, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The preseason honors are voted on by the Pac-12’s media members.

Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles a year ago, and has been selected to the preseason watch lists for the Butkus and Bednarik Awards. He was a 2020 Coaches All-Pac-12 First Team selection. He has 152 tackles with 2.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career.

Eldridge, meanwhile, has been recognized for the second time this season, following a Rimington Trophy watch list selection on July 23. Also a first-team selection last season, he has played in 11 career games for OSU, which includes eight starts.

Hodgins made 28 tackles for the Beavers in 2020, including 1.5 sacks. An All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection in 2020, he has played in 31 career games for OSU, making 30 starts, with 76 tackles, five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Gray played in and started all seven games for the Beavers in 2020, and was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. He and Eldridge were part of an offensive line that helped running back Jermar Jefferson to five 100-yard rushing efforts.