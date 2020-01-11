PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's defensive line just got a lot stronger next season...

Per Jeromy Reichner's mother Patricia, he's received his medical waiver from the NCAA and will be granted a sixth season

"Well, this was awesome news for us. I’m so happy and excited that Jeromy was granted his medical waiver and will be able to play next football season," Patricia Reichner said via Twitter. "Heavenly Father please heal him and keep him healthy so he has an awesome season!"

While it was widely expected that Reichner would receive the sixth year of eligibility after losing half of the 2018 season to a broken foot and all of the 2019 season with a torn ACL, the NCAA can be tricky at times, so nothing was certain.

With Reichner now back in the fold for another season, his biggest challenge will be staying healthy and on the field. Reichner is a game-changing force on the Beavers' defensive line when he's at his best, so keeping him 100 percent is going to be a top priority for the Beavers' training staff. Reichner receiving his sixth year also gives him the opportunity to take the field with his brother Omar Speights as starters in Tim Tibesar's defense.

