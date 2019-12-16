JOIN BEAVERSEDGE.COM AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD!!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has been named an All-America Second Team selection by the Associated Press, it was announced on Monday.

The honors continue for the Phoenix, Ariz., native who has also recently been tabbed All-America First Team by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated and Second Team by the Walter Camp Foundation and CBS Sports.

Rashed, Jr., concluded the 2019 regular season leading the nation for tackles-for-loss with 22.5 and tied for second for quarterback sacks with 14 while being limited the last two games with a broken wrist. The public health major was selected Pac-12 Second Team earlier in the week to add to his postseason honors.

Rashed Jr. is the first Beaver honored by the AP since Brandin Cooks in 2013. Jordan Poyer (2012), Stephen Paea (2010), Jacquizz Rodgers (2008 and 2009), James Rodgers (2009), Andy Levitre (2008), Samm Stroughter (2006), Alexis Serna (2005), Mike Hass (2004 and 2005), Mitch Meeuswen (2004), Steven Jackson (2002 and 2003), Ken Simonton (2000) and Chris Gibson (2000) are other OSU players recognized by the AP since the 2000 season.

