After going 5-7 and coming inches away from a bowl berth last season, I'm very curious to see what the mindset and goals of the team are as they begin work on the 2020 campaign. Sure, fall is a ways off, but still, you know that the leaders of this team have clear expectations of what they're hoping to accomplish this season. Seniors like Hamilcar Rashed, Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Trevon Bradford, and Isaiah Dunn have been through the extreme lows early on in their college careers and will certainly be determined to finish it off on a high note. Taking it a step further, there's no question that Rashed, who spurned the NFL Draft to return for his senior season, has a lofty list of personal and team goals that he'd like to see accomplished in 2020. All in all, the Beavers are in as good of a position as they have been for some time in regards to being on the cusp of being "back" and that's a credit to the work that Smith and Co. have done in the past two years. They say hard work pays off, and I'm betting we'll begin to see the lessons learned over the past two seasons pay off in a big way when it comes to execution on the field.