Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 09:58:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2019 Mock Class

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

To be completely honest, it's really hard to put together a mock class for Oregon State, as they're going to identify a handful of new targets during the season, and we'll see even more in December and January. Heck, you'll probably see a new post-National Signing Day recruit or two as well.

But to just give a big picture look at OSU's 2019 recruiting class, we drew up a mock class for Oregon State. Take a look below!

PROMO: Get $99 of Oregon State Apparel & Gear with an annual subscription!

Frtuhxp5nipxcadobejy
Oregon State commit Wynston Russell
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

QUARTERBACK - 1

Rundown: I considered putting Nathan Priestley here as well; both guys sit in the same boat of OSU wanting to evaluate their early senior film before deciding on an offer. They both have solid potential, but obviously, they're not can't miss prospects right now. If they were, they'd have offers from OSU already. Following Oregon State's quarterback recruiting for the next few months is going to be very interesting.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}