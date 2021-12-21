Oregon State FB: Roberts, Baylor, Eldridge Named Phil Steele All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State inside linebacker has been named a Third-Team All-American by the Phil Steele publication while running back B.J. Baylor and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge have been named honorable mention.

The three All-America selections are the most for the Beavers since 2012 when Scott Crichton, Jordan Poyer and Markus Wheaton were all recognized.

Roberts, who was also named First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference by Phil Steele and the league’s coaches, finished 2021 with 128 tackles, which is tied for the fifth-best single-season mark in OSU history. He also leads the conference in tackles.

Baylor leads the Pac-12 with 1,337 rushing yards this season and is among the conference’s leaders with 13 touchdowns. A First-Team All-Pac-12 selection by Phil Steele and the league’s coaches, he is looking to become the first OSU running back to lead the league in rushing since Steven Jackson in 2003.

Eldridge, also a first-teamer by Phil Steele and the Pac-12’s coaches, started all 13 games for OSU in 2021. He was one the highest-graded offensive lineman in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus. Eldridge also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this season.

Eleven other Beavers have been named second, third or fourth team All-Pac-12 by Phil Steele. Wide receiver Trevon Bradford, offensive lineman Nous Keobounnam and punter Luke Loecher have been named second team. Offensive lineman Joshua Gray and defensive back Jaydon Grant are third team. Quarterback Chance Nolan, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, defensive lineman Keonte Schad, inside linebacker Omar Speights and kicker Everett Hayes are all fourth team.

Bradford tallied a team-best 42 receptions for 631 yards and five touchdowns, while Keobounnam has earned his third all-conference honor; he was first team by the Associated Press and honorable mention by the league’s coaches. Loecher averaged 47.1 yards per punt this season, which set the OSU single-year mark.

Gray was also selected as honorable mention All-Pac-12 by both the conference’s coaches and Pro Football Focus. Grant finished third on the team with 71 tackles, adding two interceptions and three tackles for loss.

Nolan is also an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection by the league’s coaches; he passed for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021. Quitoriano tallied 19 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns; he also earned honorable mention honors by the conference’s coaches. The recognition is the third of the season for Kipper, who was named third-team by PFF and honorable mention by the coaches.

Schad posted 46 tackles this season, including 37 over his final seven games. He also had six TFLs and 2.5 sacks. Speights finished second on the team with 89 tackles with five TFLs and two interceptions. Hayes ended the year 12-for-18 in field goal attempts; his 60-yarder at Colorado is a school record. It’s also tied for the longest ever by a Pac-12 kicker in a conference game.

OSU Athletics