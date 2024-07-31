Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 1: Ben Gulbranson Sharp Under Center
The Oregon State football team officially ushered in the start of fall camp 2024 on Wednesday afternoon at the Prothro Practice Fields and BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown with standout players, updates, and more...
- Defensive backs coach Rod Chance might earn the nod of the most enthusiastic/vocal of the coaches on the field. He was super energetic and really seems to do a good job at hyping up the guys in the back end. Chance was a sneaky-solid hire late in the process for the Beavs and I think he’ll do great work with the Beaver defensive backs.
- Quarterback Ben Gulbranson looked sharp in the pocket getting the ball out to his playmakers in both 7-on-7’s and in team periods portion of practice. One of the highlights in 7 on 7’s was when he connected with wide receiver Trent Walker, where Walker made an over-the-shoulder catch to secure the ball in tight coverage.
The quarterbacks had a hard time seeing over the size of the OL, so they were quick to bail the pocket when the pressure/opportunity presented itself. We saw some nice rushes from Trent Walker on the interior and he's a guy to keep an eye on as camp continues... He's one of the DL transfers with...
First Team Defense
DL - Semisi Saluni
DL - Thomas Collins
OLB - Olu Omotosho
ILB - Isaiah Chisholm
ILB - Melvin Jordan
OLB - Nikko Taylor
DB - Jaden Robinson
DB - Skyler Thomas
DB - Jack Kane
DB - Andre Jordan
DB - Tyrice Ivy
