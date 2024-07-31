The Oregon State football team officially ushered in the start of fall camp 2024 on Wednesday afternoon at the Prothro Practice Fields and BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown with standout players, updates, and more...

- Defensive backs coach Rod Chance might earn the nod of the most enthusiastic/vocal of the coaches on the field. He was super energetic and really seems to do a good job at hyping up the guys in the back end. Chance was a sneaky-solid hire late in the process for the Beavs and I think he’ll do great work with the Beaver defensive backs.

- Quarterback Ben Gulbranson looked sharp in the pocket getting the ball out to his playmakers in both 7-on-7’s and in team periods portion of practice. One of the highlights in 7 on 7’s was when he connected with wide receiver Trent Walker, where Walker made an over-the-shoulder catch to secure the ball in tight coverage.

- The quarterbacks had a hard time seeing over the size of the OL, so they were quick to bail the pocket when the pressure/opportunity presented itself. We saw some nice rushes from Tygee Hill on the interior and he’s a guy to keep an eye on as camp continues... He's one of the DL transfers with... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

First Team Defense

DL - Semisi Saluni

DL - Thomas Collins

OLB - Olu Omotosho

ILB - Isaiah Chisholm

ILB - Melvin Jordan

OLB - Nikko Taylor

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Jack Kane

DB - Andre Jordan

DB - Tyrice Ivy

To read the ENTIRE DAY 1 REPORT, including the first-team offense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE