BeaversEdge - Oregon State DB David Morris To Medically Retire

Oregon State junior safety David Morris has chosen to medically retire, an OSU source confirmed to BeaversEdge.com.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive back was a key contributor on defense whenever he was on the field over the course of his career, unfortunately he dealt with several injuries that consistently kept him out of action.

The Sherwood, Ore. native and former three-star recruit chose Oregon State over the likes of Cal and Oregon coming out of high school and was an instant force the second that the Beavers were able to get him on the field.

He showcased his ability right away in his true-freshman campaign in 2017 as he started seven games for the Beavers and finished with 75 tackles, which was good for second on the team.

Against Minnesota in the third game of the season, he recorded 17 tackles which were the most by a freshman player in the Pac-12 Conference and third-most nationally.

Unfortunately for Morris, he wouldn't be able to repeat his production in his college career as he missed all but two games in 2018 recovering from foot injuries that kept him sidelined.

Morris managed to play 10 games in 2019 despite missing time for various injuries, but he noted during the 2019 campaign that his foot injuries were always going to linger, but that he was going to play through the pain.

This past season, Morris played in just one game, Washington State, before missing the remainder of the season due to injury and COVID-19 protocol.

For his Oregon State career, Morris finished with 120 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and four forced fumbles in 24 appearances (10 starts).

With Morris no longer in the fold, the Beavers have Moku Watson, Jonathan Riley, & Akili Arnold at safety. However, this past season we saw Jaydon Grant and Alton Julian take snaps at safety, so they'll likely figure in as well.