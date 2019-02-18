BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Preston Jones hit his first home run of the season and four Oregon State pitchers combined to hold New Mexico to six hits in a 5-0 victory Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Jones, who finished the day 3-for-3 with two runs scored, drilled a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence to open the Beavers’ half of the first. The junior was also hit by a pitch in the second, singled in the fourth, drove in a run via a sacrifice fly in the sixth and doubled down the right field line in the eighth.

Troy Claunch and Kyler McMahan each produced two hits for the Beavers, who improved to 4-0 for the third consecutive season.

Grant Gambrell made his first start of the season and worked 3 1/3 innings before giving way to reliever Brandon Eisert in the fourth. Mitchell Verburg and Jake Mulholland each completed one inning of relief. The four combined to allow six hits with two walks while striking out nine.

Eisert picked up the win after 3 2/3 innings to improve to 2-0.

Drew Gillespie started for New Mexico (2-2) and allowed six hits and three runs over five innings. He took the loss and is 0-1 this season.

Alex McGarry drove in the Beavers’ second run thanks to a bases loaded walk in the second. He reached on an error in the fourth to put Oregon State up three. Tyler Malone drove in his third run of the season in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

Next Up

Oregon State stays in Surprise and will take on Nebraska Thursday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

Moving To 4-0

Pat Bailey is just the third head coach in Oregon State’s history to begin their career with the Beavers 4-0. He joins Pat Casey (5-0 in 1995) and Wilkie Clark (4-0 in 1914) to start their first season with four consecutive wins.

First To Two

Brandon Eisert’s win Monday made him the first Pac-12 pitcher with two victories this season. The junior lefty improved to 12-3 in his career, and has appeared in 50 relief outings since joining the program in 2017.

